KY3 FLASHBACK: Tornado outbreak devastates the Ozarks on April 30, 2019

One year later, victims of a tornado outbreak on April 30, 2019 in the Ozarks are rebuilding their lives.

Tornadoes devastated neighborhoods in Ozark, Rogersville and in Boone County, Ark. The National Weather Service reported 29 total tornadoes in all. The storm damaged or destroyed 100s of homes.

Here's a look at the outbreak by the numbers.

46: The National Weather Service issued 46 tornado warnings during the storms.

134: The strongest tornado track happened between Ozark and Rogersville. The EF2 tornado packed winds of 134 miles-per-hour around 8:30 p.m. The storm damaged around 100 homes. It destroyed many of those homes.

16: The National Weather Service tracked tornados in 16 different counties.

1: The National Weather Service reported only one tornado track in northern Arkansas. The EF1 tornado hit an area between Bergman and Lead Hill. The storm damaged several homes and the school at Lead Hill.

0: Emergency crews reported no deaths directly from the tornado outbreak. Three died in drownings from heavy rain associated with the system.

11: Assessment teams tracked 11 EF0 tornadoes in the outbreak. The storms damaged a few homes and outbuildings. The storms mostly damaged trees.

2: The outbreak of 29 tornadoes is the second worst in the Ozarks in the last 20 years. Assessment teams confirmed 33 tornadoes during a January 2008 storm system.

8: The KY3 Storm Team meteorologists stayed on the air for nearly eight hours of continuous coverage.

