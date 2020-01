KY3 First Alert Meteorologist Brandon Beck believes the storm that hit Fair Play, Mo. Friday was a tornado.

The storm damaged several homes and barns in the area around 2:45 p.m.. The storm destroyed one home. Fortunately, we are not hearing about any injuries from the storm.

The National Weather Service will likely survey damage in the area to determine if it is a tornado and how powerful it was.

(Video by Liz Burns)