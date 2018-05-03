Weather Vault: See devastation after tornado destroys parts of Stockton, Mo. on May 4, 2003

The Ozarks remembers a major tornado outbreak that devastated many communities in the Ozarks 15 years ago.

One of the hardest hit communities was Stockton, Mo. on May 4, 2003. An EF3 tornado devastated the heart of the Cedar County community. It destroyed businesses and homes on that Sunday evening.

Former KY3 Reporter Cara Connelly spent days in the tornado devastated community. She filed this report 15 years ago.