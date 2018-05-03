Advertisement

Weather Vault: See devastation after tornado destroys parts of Stockton, Mo. on May 4, 2003

(KY3)
Published: May. 3, 2018 at 5:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Ozarks remembers a major tornado outbreak that devastated many communities in the Ozarks 15 years ago.

One of the hardest hit communities was Stockton, Mo. on May 4, 2003. An EF3 tornado devastated the heart of the Cedar County community. It destroyed businesses and homes on that Sunday evening.

Former KY3 Reporter Cara Connelly spent days in the tornado devastated community. She filed this report 15 years ago.

Most Read

Solving the mystery of the white painted circles
Solving the mystery of the white circles in Springfield, Mo.
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield; patrol car struck, driver shot in the leg
College of the Ozarks President Dr. Jerry Davis.
College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive
Taney County Health Department Director, Lisa Marshall said they knew this day was coming, but...
Branson, Mo. health officials, residents react to city mask ordinance repeal
A catalytic converter.
CATALYTIC CONVERTERS: Springfield Police Department releases list of vehicles most targeted

Latest News

WEATHER VAULT: Tornado damage coverage in Branson on Leap Day, 2012
Weather Vault: Storm destroys 1 home, damages others in Rogersville, Mo. neighborhood
WEATHER VAULT: Aftermath days after the tornado in Joplin
A soggy Friday
Cooler today, rain tomorrow