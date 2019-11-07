KY3 hosts 2019 Ring Day with Springfield Salvation Army

Thanks to generous donations, the Salvation Army serves more than 25 million Americans, or one person every second, each year. One of the charities most notable symbols is the Red Kettle and bell ringers in front of businesses during the holiday season.

While the Red Kettle is the most obvious way for people to give, the organization is also utilizing technology to increase donations.

People can use the Text To Give Program. Individuals can text SAL to 24365 to donate to the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign. This is meant to be another way individuals can help, especially if they can't make it to a Red Kettle or are part of the population who does not carry cash.

The KY3 and KSPR News Teams will have their own Ring Day at the Bass Pro Shops location at Sunshine and Campbell in Springfield on Thursday, November 7.