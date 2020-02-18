KY3 adds 3 new digital channels, including Circle

KY3 is proud to announce the addition of three digital television stations, including the new Circle, a partnership with Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc., and Gray Television.

You must rescan to get these channels. The KY3 Engineering Department is working to make improvements to our other digital channels. We expect those to be completed in the next month. We will let you know then when to rescan again.

Channel 3.4 - Circle TV: A partnership with Gray and the Grand Ole Opry

Channel 3.5 - Justice: A crime channel

Channel 3.6 - Quest: Specializes in travel, historical, science, and adventure-focused documentary and reality series

The highlight of the new channel lineup is Circle. It will feature original programming centered around country music artists and their lives on and off the stage. Its lineup includes the return of a weekly broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry. The network will feature original programming centered around artists and their lives on and off the stage. Its lineup includes the return of a weekly broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry, the show that made country music famous.

Gray Television co-CEO Pat LaPlatney believes the programming Circle will offer is in high demand.

"We love the idea of serving an underserved audience and expect to see Circle grow very quickly," LaPlatney said.

It also will offer entertainment news, documentaries and movies, along with licensed programming and archival content.

“Circle is all about fun, discovery and accessibility for country music fans,” said Drew Reifenberger, the general manager of Circle Media. “Circle will align fans and artists by creating intimate experiences and camaraderie of a close-knit circle of friends.”

Scott Bailey, president of Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc., said the goal was to provide entertainment experiences celebrating the country lifestyle and "enrich the artist-fan connection that is the backbone of country music."

“Circle Media is a key piece of that strategy that will create a window into all of the best moments that happen in Nashville and throughout the South, so fans can connect with up-and-coming artists and the superstars they love from anywhere they are," Bailey said.

