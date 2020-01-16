KY3 checklist: stay safe and secure while filing taxes

People either dread or celebrate tax season. No matter which category you fall under, taxes are due April 15th. However, there is a large percentage of senior citizens who don't file taxes anymore, which can potentially lead to identity theft.

It's common for senior citizens whose sole source of income is social security to skip filing taxes. However, Charity Williams, area manager with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, said doing that may hurt you in the long run.

Williams said going that long without filing leaves your social security number vulnerable to fraud. While those solely on social security aren't necessarily required to file, Williams said it's a great idea to safeguard yours or your parent's information.

"Just file, so your social security number is used every year," said Williams."

Things to do when filing taxes:

- Don't wait to file

While it's essential to make sure you file your taxes, Williams suggested that people file as soon as possible. Although you want to file your tax returns quickly, she said to make sure you have all your information and everything ready when you do file. You want to avoid having to amend or make edits to your taxes once you file because it can delay getting your refund.

- Electronically file your taxes

Williams said the IRS typically receives that information immediately, and you won't have to worry about if your envelope made it in the mail.

- Use a secure network

Make sure if you're using tax software to use a secure system. Make sure it has that "https" in the URL, and check that you are using a secure password. Williams recommended that you do not save your information or passwords if you're filing on public wifi or using public computers.

The IRS will being accepting returns on Monday, January 27.