KY3 kicks off Salvation Army's bell ringing season in Springfield

KY3 and KSPR personalities in front and behind the camera rang the bells Thursday for the Salvation Army at Bass Pro Shops.

It's "KY3 Rings Because We Care" day.

The Salvation Army kicks off its "Red Kettle" campaign Thursday. It's a Christmas tradition dating back to 1891 when a Salvation Army officer in San Francisco was looking for a way to provide a free Christmas meal to the homeless.

The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers to cover nearly 18,000 hours of bell ringing. You can sign up by calling their main office at (417) 862-55-09.

