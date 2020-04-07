Kansas City Public Schools suspends free meals amid outbreak

Kansas City Public Schools has suspended its free meal distribution program for students after a food service worker helping with the effort tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kansas City Star says the district announced the suspension Monday. Officials have given no timeline for when the program might resume. Officials suggested families go to the Harvesters Community Food Network website to locate food pantries and mobile distribution sites.

Most school districts in the area launched grab-and-go food pickup programs when coronavirus closed schools to help ensure children in at-risk homes were getting enough to eat. But several have been interrupted as the spread of the virus has grown, including those at Tonganoxie, Kansas, and Raytown.

