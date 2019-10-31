Kansas City Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager

File-This April 14, 2018, file photo shows former St. Louis Cardinals' manager Mike Matheny standing in the dugout in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. Matheny was hired by Kansas City as a special adviser for player development, putting the former St. Louis Cardinals manager in position as a possible successor to Royals manager Ned Yost. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 10:21 AM, Oct 31, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have hired Mike Matheny as manager.

The 49-year-old Matheny was manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-18, going 591-474 and becoming the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. The Cardinals reached the World Series in 2013, losing to the Boston Red Sox.

Matheny was fired in July 2018 with the Cardinals 7½ games out of the NL Central race at the time. He was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development, putting him in place to succeed Royals manager Ned Yost.

Yost announced his retirement last month.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

 