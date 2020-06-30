Kansas City board votes to remove name from iconic fountain

Kansas City officials have voted to remove the name of an influential developer from the city's most recognizable fountain because he barred Blacks and Jews from his neighborhoods.

The Board of Parks and Recreation voted unanimously Tuesday to remove J.C. Nichols' name from a fountain near the city's upscale Country Club Plaza, and from an adjacent street. The city will take suggestions for a replacement name until at least July 7.

Nichols' development of the Plaza and thousands of upscale and middle-class homes transformed the city and its surrounding suburbs in the early 1900s, but deed restrictions kept minorities out of his developments.