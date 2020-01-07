Kansas City files federal lawsuit over weapons trafficking

Kansas City is suing a former firefighter and others, accusing them of conspiring to traffic weapons in the region without following federal gun laws.

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges the defendants bought and sold guns by using straw buyers and gun sellers that willfully ignored the likelihood that the guns were being sold illegally, often to felons. Everytown for Gun Safety Fund, a gun safety group, joined in the lawsuit. It says it is the first such lawsuit filed against the gun industry in more than 10 years.

The lawsuit comes as Kansas City grapples with one of the highest homicide rates in the U.S.

