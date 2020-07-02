Kansas City police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting

A suspect has died and a police officer has been shot in the head in a Kansas City shooting.

Kansas City police on Twitter said that an officer was hospitalized for emergency surgery after the Thursday shooting. The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that the suspect fired at police, who returned fire. The Patrol tweeted that police fatally shot the suspect.

The shooting is the second that injured a Kansas City officer Thursday. Three people including a police officer were shot earlier Thursday after a reported robbery at a bus stop.