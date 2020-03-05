Katy Perry confirms pregnancy in new music video

(CNN) - Katy Perry is pregnant.

The singer revealed her baby bump at the end of her "Never Worn White" music video, which dropped Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old told fans on Instagram that both her album and baby are due this summer.

Perry has been dating actor Orlando Bloom since 2016.

This is her first child.

She was previously married to comedian Russell Brand. They divorced in 2011 after 14 months of marriage.

