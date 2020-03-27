Ways to keep your child focused while they do online learning

Springfield students begin online classes on Monday.

Springfield Public Schools has launched its SPS at Home program to keep students engaged and learning while they ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday, parents are being asked to start working with their children to get through lessons.

KY3 sat down with Dr. Nancy Mcbride from Springfield Public Schools to find out some quick tip to get your student to focus.

1. Work in the same spot every day.

That can be at the kitchen table or maybe at the at-home office. Just make sure that there is a spot designated to do school work.

2. Remove obvious distractions.

Make sure the view for your child is clear and clutter-free to help them focus on their work. Keep toys and the TV out of sight. Sometimes decorations can be distracting, especially for younger children, so keep that in mind.

3, Take lots of breaks.

Even if your child isn’t running around, make sure they are taking breaks throughout the time they are working. You really want to get the blood flowing to their major muscle groups so getting them to carrying something heavy (like laundry) or letting them get some sunshine in the yard can help them return ready to focus.

4. Make it fun.

Now all the learning over the next 30 days will come from the packets. Have your kids help with cooking, try a new art project, teach them how to do laundry for the first time. The most important thing for their brains is that they stay engaged.

Want breakfast or lunch?

Springfield Public Schools gave out 13,000 school breakfast/lunch bags to go on Thursday. To find more resources plus the most up to date food pick-up hours visit: https://www.sps.org/spsathome