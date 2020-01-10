Kelce, Jones questionable for Chiefs playoff game against Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday.

Jones showed up on the injury report Thursday after coach Andy Reid said he had “tweaked his calf” at practice the previous day.

Jones did not practice Friday and Reid declined to say whether there was a chance he'll play.

Kelce has been limited all week with a knee injury that Reid characterized as “a bruise.” He also is questionable.