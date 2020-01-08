Kellyanne Conway highlights Republican party's Lincoln Days in Springfield

The Missouri Republican Party announced Kellyanne Conway will speak at the annual Lincoln Days in Springfield.

The event is February 21 at University Plaza Hotel.

Kellyanne Conway will appear at Saturday night's dinner. Conway serves as counsel to President Trump. She also served as President Trump's campaign chair in 2016. Conway is the first woman to lead a successful presidential campaign.

Lincoln Days is one of the biggest fundraising events for the Republican Party in Greene County. It brings together both local and state Republicans in office or running for office.

Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite. You can book directly with the hotel at (417) 864-7333. Click HERE to register for tickets.