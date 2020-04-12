Kentucky will take down license plates of people attending Easter services, order them to quarantine

Kentucky urges its residents to avoid Easter services this weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky State Police will be recording the license plate numbers of any vehicle seen at Easter gatherings.

Local health officials then will contact the people associated with those vehicles and require them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else,” Gov. Beshear said in the statement.

Officials are aware of about six churches planning to hold in-person services, according to Beshear.