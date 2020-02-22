Kids 'try hockey' for free at Jordan Valley Ice Park

Children had the chance to "try hockey" for free Saturday in Springfield.

Kids ten and under met with coaches to learn the basics at Jordan Valley Ice Park. The ice rink provided equipment and offered lessons for kids learning how to skate.

For many of the kids, Saturday marks they first time they've skated on ice.

"That's what it is designed for, to have people come to public skate," says hockey director Al Valdivia. "Maybe, with no formal coaching experience, and that's what really triggers them on."

Jordan Valley Ice Park and the Springfield - Greene County Park Board host the free hockey event annually.