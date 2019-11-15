Knights of Columbus hosts Coats for Kids events in Cassville and Springfield

The Greater Ozarks Chapter of the Knights of Columbus will host their Third Annual Coats for Kids event Sunday, November 17 at the Springfield Cardinals Training Center. They will also be in Cassville Sunday, November 16. This winter, they expect to distribute more than 1,500 coats to people across the Ozarks.

When families show up to the Coats for Kids events, all they need is a child or children who need coats. The President of the local Knights of Columbus Chapter, Frank Barchak, said they mandate a child be present in order to receive a coat because they want to make sure it fits properly. Brachak also talked about their inventory of coats. He said while some of them are donated or used, many of them are brand new with the tags still on.

New in 2019, the Coats for Kids events will also have coats for seniors and blankets for babies. Barchak explained how he came to the realization they needed to expand their services. "The Senior Center down at Cassville told him that there's so many seniors that are low income or have no coats," he recalled in a conversation he had with one volunteer. "There's a need all the way across the spectrum."

Barchak also talked about the impact he's seen on families across the Ozarks. "We had several people come up to us in tears, thanking us because their children had no coat and it was cold," he said. "I had one mother who hugged me and told me her six children had never owned one piece of new clothing in their life."

The Greater Ozarks Chapter of the Knights of Columbus will kick-off their weekend of events in Cassville Saturday, November 16 at the Parish Hall of St. Edwards Catholic Church. The church is located at 107 West 17th Street in Cassville. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. will go until 2:00 p.m.

They will finish the weekend by hosting their Third Annual Coats for Kids Event at the Springfield Cardinals Training Center behind Hammons Field. The address for Hammons Field is 955 East Trafficway Street near Downtown Springfield. It starts at 2:00 p.m. and will last until 5:00 p.m. Barchak said the event is complete with an appearance from former St. Louis Cardinal Pitcher Josh Kinney and Louie the Springfield Cardinal's mascot.