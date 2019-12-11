Knowing hands-only CPR could save a life during the holidays

Most out-of-hospital Cardiac events, such as heart attacks or cardiac arrest, happen at home. Knowing CPR could be vital this time of year, as families gather to celebrate the holidays.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly 70 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen at home. Roughly 90 percent of people who suffer an out-of hospital cardiac arrest die. But knowing how to immediately and correctly perform hands-only CPR, can mean the difference between life and death.

"The past 188 days, we've had 14 cases of cardiac arrest. In only three of those instances, bystander CPR was performed. So it's a very vital thing that we get this to the public, get them in here and get them trained on hands-only CPR," Daniel Marshall, Chief Clinical Officer at South Howell County Ambulance District said.

Chances are, a family in the West Plains area will make that terrifying call to 911 this holiday season.

"Over the holidays we see an influx of that, Marshall told KY3. Families in from out of town, gathered together and they'll have previous cardiac related issues."

Knowing the warning signs is crucial.

"They may complain of chest pains. They may complain of dizziness. They may be sweaty," Michael McAfee, Chief Education Officer at SHCAD explained.

If they collapse, aren't responding and are having difficulty breathing, call 911.

Find the center of the person's chest, begin pushing fast and hard.

"We want good, quality chest compressions, McAfee exclaimed. We want a rate of about 100 and with full recoil, which means completely coming off the chest to let it fully expand between the next compression."

Songs like "Staying alive," by the Bee Gees provide the ideal beat to perform the chest compressions.

By keeping the blood pumping through the heart and brain, the person has a better chance of recovery.

And if you get tired, let someone else continue.

Don't stop until first responders arrive.

"Any compressions that you do, will be better than no compressions, McAfee added. These people, their survival will depend on what happens the first few minutes and unfortunately many times, that's before EMS can arrive."

If you would like to become hands-only CPR certified, the staff at South Howell County Ambulance District put on FREE classes, every TUESDAY at 5pm, at the station.

If Tuesday at 5 pm doesn't work for you, call the office and they will schedule you a class at your convenience.