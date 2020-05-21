Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott incident could spark new NASCAR rivalry

Kyle Busch is NASCAR's reigning Cup Series champion and the resident villain of the series.

Chase Elliott has been voted most popular driver the last two years. He is quickly building a loyal fan base. Their on-track tussle at Darlington Raceway might be the start of a new rivalry NASCAR needs. Busch admittedly made a mistake and wrecked Elliott on Wednesday night.

Elliott climbed from his crashed car, waved off medical personnel and waited on the apron for Busch to circle the track under caution. As Busch passed, Elliott gave him a long, middle-finger salute. They race again this weeknd.