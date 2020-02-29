Fordland man, granddaughter celebrate Leap Day birthdays

For many, a 21st birthday celebration means taking your first sip of alcohol. For Raymond Barton of Fordland, that milestone celebration came nearly 60 years earlier.

"I haven't drank, not for a long time," he said. "It's been about 60-some years."

Barton said his special day is all about being with family.

"I'm 84 and I've enjoyed life immensely," he said while at the park with his wife, his granddaughter Lucrisha Majocchi and her daughter.

Barton said he was pretty casual about his birthday until Majocchi was born.

"It's fun to be like 'hey happy birthday, happy birthday," Majocchi said. "The first thing I do is call him in the morning when it's our birthdays."

The two share a birthday. This year, Lucrisha will be celebrating her actual birthday for the eighth time.

"She's my only granddaughter and that's kind of special," Barton said. "When she was born I kept my birthday cake a year until she was a year old and we celebrated."

Barton said his unique birthday comes with one downfall, bartenders didn't always believe his ID was real.

"Sometimes they do, they think it's a fake, they sure do," he said.

He says that wasn't always a bad thing.

"We went to a bar one time and they questioned my ID and [a friend] said 'I've known him for 40 years' and he didn't, and they passed me,"Barton said. "Anyway, I wasn't 21."

He said he's only met three others, including his granddaughter, who share his birthday.