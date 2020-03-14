LIST: Coronavirus-related closings in the Ozarks

As of Saturday, four "presumptive positive" cases of Coronavirus have been announced in Missouri.

KY3 has compiled a list of closures, cancellations and delays involving schools, local organizations and community events due to concerns over COVID-19.

SCHOOLS:

-College of the Ozarks: Classes canceled, campus closed until further notice

-Drury University: Classes canceled until March 30, 2020

-Ozarks Technical College: Classes canceled until March 30, 2020

-Evangel University: Classes canceled as of March 13, 2020, spring break extended an extra week, update expected during break

-Southwest Baptist University: Campus offices closed from March 16-23, classes resume online on March 23

-University of Missouri (Systems): All classes online for the rest of the semester

LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS/COMMUNITY EVENTS:

The Barry County Master Gardeners Spring Workshop “Let’s Get Growing” (March 14): POSTPONED

Campbell United Methodist Church (March 14-27): SUSPENDED, all church activities and worship services

Ozarks Genealogical Society, Wayne Groner program "Writing Your Memoirs": (March 18): CANCELLED

St. John's Episcopal Church (March 15-31): SUSPENDED all services

Nixa Senior Center: CLOSED through the rest of March

