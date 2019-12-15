LIST: See restaurants open on Christmas Day

Updated: Sun 3:13 PM, Dec 15, 2019

Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here's the list.

Alli's Family
4525 W Chestnut Expy
6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Applebee's Locations
Springfield
4 p.m-11 p.m.

Bawi Korean BBQ
4121 S National Ave
4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Denny's
4760 South Campbell
24/7

Domino's Pizza Locations
4 p.m.- Midnight

George's Steakhouse
339 South Glenstone Ave
5:30 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Golden Korean
1406 West Sunshine Street
11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi
4301 S National Avenue
2 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Hooters
2010 East Independence
4 p.m.- Midnight

IHOP Restaurants
Springfield
24/7

Norma's Carriage House
1537 North Glenstone Avenue &
729 West Sunshine Street
6 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Springfield Family Restaurant
2222 South Campbell Avenue
6 a.m.- 9 p.m.

TGIFriday's
2142 S. Stewart Avenue
11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Terrace Grill inside University Plaza
Breakfast only
6:30 a.m.- 9 a.m.

Waffle House Locations
Springfield
24/7

Wayo Japanese
2119 Glenstone Avenue
1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ziggie's Cafe Locations
Springfield
6 a.m.- 5 p.m.

If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at news@ky3.com

 