LIST: See restaurants open on Christmas Day

Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here's the list.

Alli's Family

4525 W Chestnut Expy

6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Applebee's Locations

Springfield

4 p.m-11 p.m.

Bawi Korean BBQ

4121 S National Ave

4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Denny's

4760 South Campbell

24/7

Domino's Pizza Locations

4 p.m.- Midnight

George's Steakhouse

339 South Glenstone Ave

5:30 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Golden Korean

1406 West Sunshine Street

11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi

4301 S National Avenue

2 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Hooters

2010 East Independence

4 p.m.- Midnight

IHOP Restaurants

Springfield

24/7

Norma's Carriage House

1537 North Glenstone Avenue &

729 West Sunshine Street

6 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Springfield Family Restaurant

2222 South Campbell Avenue

6 a.m.- 9 p.m.

TGIFriday's

2142 S. Stewart Avenue

11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Terrace Grill inside University Plaza

Breakfast only

6:30 a.m.- 9 a.m.

Waffle House Locations

Springfield

24/7

Wayo Japanese

2119 Glenstone Avenue

1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ziggie's Cafe Locations

Springfield

6 a.m.- 5 p.m.

If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at news@ky3.com