LIST: Worship services airing on KY3/KSPR this weekend

For those unable to get to church this weekend amid the Coronavirus pandemic, there are several worship services available on KY3/KSPR.

James River TV

Saturday: 1:07-1:37 a.m. (KY3, 3.1)

Sunday: 5:30-6 a.m. (KY3, 3.1), 6:30-7 a.m. (KSPR, 33.1)

In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley

Sunday: 5-5:30 a.m., 10-10:30 a.m. (KY3, 3.1)

Let the Bible Speak - Brett Hickey

Sunday: 6-6:30 a.m. (KY3, 3.1)

Dr. Robert Jeffress - Pathway to Victory

8-8:30 a.m. (KSPR, 33.1)

Christian Worship Hour

8:30-9:30 a.m. (KSPR, 33.1)

Know Your Bible

10:30-11 a.m. (KSPR, 33.1)

