LIST: Worship services airing on KY3/KSPR this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- For those unable to get to church this weekend amid the Coronavirus pandemic, there are several worship services available on KY3/KSPR.
James River TV
Saturday: 1:07-1:37 a.m. (KY3, 3.1)
Sunday: 5:30-6 a.m. (KY3, 3.1), 6:30-7 a.m. (KSPR, 33.1)
In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
Sunday: 5-5:30 a.m., 10-10:30 a.m. (KY3, 3.1)
Let the Bible Speak - Brett Hickey
Sunday: 6-6:30 a.m. (KY3, 3.1)
Dr. Robert Jeffress - Pathway to Victory
8-8:30 a.m. (KSPR, 33.1)
Christian Worship Hour
8:30-9:30 a.m. (KSPR, 33.1)
Know Your Bible
10:30-11 a.m. (KSPR, 33.1)
