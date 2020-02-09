LIVE BLOG: Updates from the 92nd Academy Awards, what's at stake for Brad Pitt

5:05 p.m.

Janelle Monae has kicked off the Academy Awards with a musical tribute to this year's nominees.

Monae started off the show donning a red sweater like Mister Rogers wore in a nod to “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” She walked into the audience and serenaded the film's star, Tom Hanks, and other nominees.

The show, which is airing live on ABC, is going hostless for the second year in a row.

She shifted into an upbeat number with several dancers wearing attire honoring other nominees. Monae shed the sweater as she sang and danced.

The performance also featured an appearance by Billy Porter.

4:40 p.m.

Oscar Isaac and Laura Dern were among those inside the Dolby Theatre who arrived early and stood to greet well-wishers and take photos some 20 minutes before the show began.

The orchestra was warming up as a recording urged everyone to take their seats.

The cast of "Parasite" listened, with all of them filling their fourth row section early in what was the first trip to the show for many of them, and certainly the closest any of them have sat. Across the auditorium, Spike Lee and Martin Scorcese hugged and had a long, laugh-filled conversation.

Just a few feet away, best actor nominees Joaquin Phoenix and Antonio Banderas gleefully greeted each other, hugging and touching each other's faces, appearing to wish each other good luck.

— Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) inside the Oscars.

4:30 p.m.

Geena Davis will be recognized during Sunday’s show with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her work combating gender inequality. Fittingly, she kept up the fight even on the red carpet.

“Every year when the Oscars come around, we always say, ‘Well, it’s really a systematic problem. You can’t blame the academy necessarily for what Hollywood is making,’” she said. “I think we really need to be mindful that, let’s go already. Let’s make this happen. There’s no need to wait any longer.”

An Oscar winner for “The Accidental Tourist" in 1989, Davis founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004. On the red carpet, she touted improvements made in gender representation for children’s TV and movies while noting “we still have a lot of work to do with the world of the movie, and also other types of diversity.”

The Oscars are here, already.

After the shortest awards season in decades, the 92nd annual Academy Awards will get underway Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The red carpet is being rolled out two to three weeks earlier than usual in a bid to freshen up a ceremony and potentially boost ratings.

Although Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern all appear to be all-but-certain locks in the acting categories, there’s still the potential for a history-making upset.

Fittingly for a fast race, a movie about a mad dash has risen to the top of the heap. After winning nearly every major precursor award, Sam Mendes’ “1917” is the favorite for best picture. But many believe the Korean thriller “Parasite” has a chance at an upset.

The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. on KSPR.