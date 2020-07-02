Laclede Co. Health Dept. announces seven new cases; one attended Lebanon HS graduation

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Laclede County Health Department announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
One of the seven new cases attended a high school graduation in Lebanon last weekend, according to the health department and school district.
Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from recent cases:
June 22-26: Camp Niangua (possible exposure from three cases; one symptomatic, not masked)
June 24 (6:30-8:30 p.m.): Lebanon First Assembly (not symptomatic, not masked)
June 28 (9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.): Lebanon First Assembly
June 29 (6:30-7:30 p.m.): Lebanon First Assembly (not symptomatic, not masked)
June 26 (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.): Denny's in Lebanon
June 27: Lebanon High School Graduation
Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea
Laclede County has reported 40 cases, including 20 recoveries, as of Thursday.