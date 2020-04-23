Laclede Co. Health Dept. warns of possible exposure from COVID-19 patient, an out-of-county visitor

The Laclede County Health Department notifies the public of possible exposure from one COVID-19 patient who recently visited, but does not live in the county.

Health officials say the patient tested positive for coronavirus in another Missouri county and visited several Laclede County businesses from April 15-19.

The patient was symptomatic and did not wear a mask while visiting any of these businesses, per the health department.

The dates, timeframes and locations of potential exposure include the following:

April 15 (1-2 p.m.): Harbor Freight, Lebanon

April 15 (1-2 p.m.): Kum & Go (North Jefferson Street), Lebanon

April 15 (1-2 p.m.): King Cash Saver, Lebanon

April 15 (3-3:30 p.m.): Hannah's General Store (125 W. Jefferson), Conway

April 19 (1-2 p.m.): Walmart, Lebanon

Employees and customers at the stores during these times are considered low risk, but should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days.

As of Thursday, no patients from Laclede County, Missouri, have tested positive for COVID-19.