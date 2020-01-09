Laclede County deputies arrest Phillipsburg, Mo. man for burglary

Laclede County Deputies arrested Lucas Adam Mackey, 40, of Phillipsburg, Mo. for for first degree burglary in connection with an incident that occurred in the 22000 block of Keepsake Drive on January 8.

The Sheriff's Office said Mackey and one other suspect entered a home with four people inside, displayed a gun and demanded money. Mackey, and other suspect, were wearing a ski mask at the time. The suspects did not get any money because one of the occupants of the home told the pair “law enforcement was on the way.” That's when the two suspects ran off. The burglary occurred just after midnight.

Mackey was arrested a few hours later after deputies received a tip about a man hiding in the area of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, not far from the residence on Keepsake Drive.

The occupants of the residence and Mackey knew one another. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

Mackey was charged by the Laclede County Prosecutor’s Office with first degree burglary, and has a $50,000 cash or surety bond. The Sheriff’s Office sent a probable cause statement to the Prosecutor’s Office on January 5 after Mackey fled from deputies in a motor vehicle near Phillipsburg. Mackey is a suspect in several thefts in Laclede County including a theft in the 15000 block of Mustang Drive on January 5.