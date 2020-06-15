Laclede County Health Department shares possible community exposure with latest case

The Laclede County Health Department shared a possible exposure of COVID-19 in the community.

State testing confirmed the case Monday. The county now reports 11 cases with eight of those active. The newest patient is not experiencing any symptoms, but is in quarantine at home. The case has an affiliation with one of the 70 cases reported at Fort Leonard Wood.

Health officials released this list of possible community exposures:

*June 12: Noon-1 p.m. at the Cantina Restaurant at Fort Leonard Wood

*June 12: Noon-1 p.m. at the Credit Union at Fort Leonard Wood

*June 13: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the El Caparol Mexican Restaurant in Camdenton

The risk for exposure at these locations is low for the public, but you should monitor symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.