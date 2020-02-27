Laclede County, Mo. Sheriff's Office adding deputy substation in Conway

The city of Conway will get a deputy substation courtesy of the Laclede County Sheriff's Office. The city has been without a law enforcement officer since last summer.

As you head off Interstate 44 and take the main road into Conway, Mo. you'll notice right before you reach the downtown area, a haunted house with a Ghostbusters ambulance from the famous movie parked beside it. For a while it was the closest thing this town of less than 800 had to scaring away criminals as Conway lost its most-recent police officer last summer.

"The Ghostbuster car, everybody sees it and they don't know if it's a police car or what it is when they first see it," laughed Tom Karr, the President of the Conway Senior Center. "So maybe it's been a deterrent for people to slow down or look the other way and think 'What's going on?'"

In a town where even city hall is not always manned, the existence of a police department has also been sporadic over the years. Karr was part of a group that tried to establish a police force in the 1990's.

"We worked for five dollars a year," he said.

"It was easy for whoever was the Conway police chief to get the job, get some experience, and be able to go find a job that paid a little bit more," Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said of the frequent turnover rate.

But now Millsap is putting a substation in Conway to be manned by Matt Frederick, a Conway native. The city will be kicking in $30,000 for the new endeavor while Laclede County will add an additional $15,000.

"This is our first substation so it's an opportunity for us to do something that's unique in Laclede county that's never been done before," Millsap said.

Conway residents say the renewed police presence is badly needed.

"We've had more people's houses being broken into and things stolen," Karr said.

"Our crimes have went up in the past year quite a bit," added Linda Perryman. "In our granddaughter's house there was a man that she actually took a picture of at her son's bedroom window trying to get in through the windows."

"Most of that is driven by the methamphetamine problem we continue to battle every day," Millsap said. "Last week we had an arrest of two pounds of meth and on the same day we got about a quarter-pound of meth off the streets. So that drives the crime stats in southwest Missouri."

With businesses, homes, and schools all vulnerable because of police protection sometimes being miles away, the new substation, located at city hall, will definitely make a difference, even if it does nothing more than provide peace of mind.

"Anything's better than nothing," Perryman said. "I'm really glad to see it because bad news travels faster than good news and every time they find out we don't have a police force our crime does go up."

