Laclede County, Mo. authorities seize meth in 2 separate busts

Law enforcement agencies in Laclede County worked together to confiscate two pounds of methamphetamine off of the streets in two separate arrests.

A sheriff's deputy and a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop Wednesday night. They found the drugs on a Lebanon woman. The street value of the methamphetamine is an estimated $45,000.

Officers earlier Wednesday served a search warrant in the 500 block of Catlin Avenue in Lebanon. The officers seized a quarter-pound of meth worth $11,000. Officers arrested a woman inside the home.

Law enforcement officers from Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Missouri Highway Patrol’s DDDC Team 9, Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Police Department, local Missouri Highway Patrol Troopers along with agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration combined efforts in the cases.

“LANEG developed the information and worked with the DEA, as well as local agencies, in the service of the search warrant and the traffic stop that lead to the seizures. Both people arrested were turned over to the DEA. The two women are major players in the trafficking of meth in our community,” Sheriff David Millsap said.

