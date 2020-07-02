Laclede County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death; vehicle reported missing

The Laclede County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office is currently working a suspicious death.

Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Missouri Highway YY Thursday near Lebanon. The Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

A relative of the deceased called 911 at 10:27 a.m. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found a man, 57, dead. He lives at the address.

Investigators say the man's car is missing from the home. The vehicle is a red,1999 Chevy Silverado truck, with a toolbox in the bed, and rust over the rear wheels. There is a scratch on the passenger side of the truck. Anyone seeing the vehicle should contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 532-2311.

The investigation is on-going.