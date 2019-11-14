Laclede County deputies investigate shooting injuring 2; woman arrested for questioning

The Laclede County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting injuring two near Phillipsburg.

Deputies responded near the intersection of Pine and State Highway W just off I-44. Emergency crews airlifted a man and a woman to a Springfield hospital. Investigators did not release the names of the victims or the seriousness of their injuries.

Officers arrested a woman for questioning near the scene. A Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter found her walking train tracks about a quarter-of-a-mile away from the crime scene.

Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says the suspect and the victims new each other. He's interviewing the suspect at the Lacelde County Sheriff's Office in Lebanon.

