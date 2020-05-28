Laclede County health leaders confirm new case, release possible exposure list

LEBANON, Mo. -- The Laclede County Health Department shared possible exposures involving the county's fourth case of COVID-19.
Health leaders say this case is different than its other cases as the patient does have symptoms. The patient acted quickly and took a test.
Contact investigators identified several locations where possible public exposures happened. Employees and customers at these locations should monitor for symptoms.
*Saturday May 23 4 p.m.: Walmart in Lebanon
*Saturday May 23 5 p.m.: Walmart in Camdenton
*Saturday May 23 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Alford's Bar and Pub in Lebanon
*Monday May 25 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Alford's Bar and Pub in Lebanon
COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
*cough
*fever
*shortness of breath
*chills
*muscle pain
*sore throat
*and new loss of taste or smell