Laclede County prosecutor charges Lebanon, Mo. lawyer with 28 charges

The Laclede County, Mo. prosecutor charged a Lebanon attorney on 28 felony charges after an investigation into professional misconduct.

Jeffrey Allen is facing multiple accusations of inappropriately handling his client's money. He is charged with a count of stealing more than $750, two counts of forgery and 25 counts of deceptive business practices.

Investigators say Allen’s actions are believed to have negatively affected at least 30 clients. This is not the first time Allen finds himself in trouble with the state. He has previous cases involving the same claims.

