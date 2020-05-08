Laclede County reports its first case of COVID-19

The Laclede County Health Department announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health officials say the case is travel-related. The patient came into close contact with another person infected with the virus. Health officials say they are working closely with the state of Missouri to assure proper quarantine.

County health department leaders in neighboring Pulaski, Webster and Wright Counties have reported cases for weeks.

If you experience any symptoms of COVID-19, you should self-isolate and report these to your primary care provider.