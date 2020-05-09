Laclede County reports second case of COVID-19, a close contact to its first case

The Laclede County Health Department confirmed a second case of COVID-19, just one day after the county's first case was reported.

Health officials say the case was asymptomatic. The patient came into close contact with the county's first case. Health officials say they are working closely with the state of Missouri to assure proper quarantine.

The health department offered this timeline for potential exposure from the second case:

May 6 (2-3 p.m.) - Lebanon Main Post Office

May 6 (5:30-6:30 p.m.) King Cash Saver in Lebanon

May 7 (11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.) Cornerstone Subs & Pizza in Lebanon

May 7 (5:30-6:30 p.m.) R&S Memorial Flowers in Lebanon

May 7 (6:30-7:30 p.m.) El Ranchero in Lebanon

Anyone at these locations disclosed on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms.

County health department leaders in neighboring Pulaski, Webster and Wright Counties have reported cases for weeks.

If you experience any symptoms of COVID-19, you should self-isolate and report these to your primary care provider.