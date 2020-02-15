Lake Life Expo brings more than 80 vendors to Springfield, runs through Sunday

If you're looking for an early taste summer this weekend, the Lake Life Expo in Springfield is the event for you.

The Lake Life Expo kicked off Friday night and runs through Sunday at the Springfield Expo Center.

Organizers say its a premier lake lifestyle event in Missouri, featuring recreational watercraft, lake toys, home decor, outdoor living accessories, and much more.

The event consists of more than 80 vendors, some who represent resorts or properties around our area lakes. Others are showing off vacation packages and the latest in water gear.

Of course, there are a lot of boats to check out.

"Of course the boats are the big show, again about 10 million dollars worth of them," says Brian Wright, Lake Life Expo Show Manager. "If you're looking for a boat, it's a great place to research a boat. Whether or not you're ready to buy, if you're just looking for information to compare, it's a fantastic place to go."

The Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, but the event is free for children 17 and younger.