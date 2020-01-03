Lake Ozark, Mo. man arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Bagnell Dam Strip

A Lake Ozark man was arrested on New Year's Eve by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after he threatened to 'shoot up' the Bagnell Dam Strip.

According to court documents, troopers stopped Gordon Christie on Highway 54 in Miller County just before 10:00 p.m. for speeding.

Once pulled over, troopers say they could smell alcohol from inside Christie's vehicle. Christie's speech was heavily slurred, according to the arresting officer, and he was aggressive.

When asked where he was traveling from, Troopers say Christie told them he was leaving Tooter's Bar in Eldon, Mo, telling the officer he had several beers and mixed drinks.

Christie then said "I'm headed to the strip to shoot up the place."

Trooper Malone with the Highway Patrol said he asked Christie why he felt the need to commit gun violence, to which Christie responded, "you don't care about my mental health."

Court records show Christie had a pistol on his right hip in a holster.

Christie was not asked to perform any field sobriety tests, but troopers did perform a breathalyzer test on him, getting a reading of a .115 blood alcohol content.

While being taken to the Miller County Jail, troopers allege Christie stated he would need to be in segregation because he would kill his cell mates with his hands, and said he would throw items at the judge when he appeared in court.

Miller County Court officials tell KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek Christie appeared in front of a judge Friday without incident.

Christie is facing a second degree terrorist threat felony charge, as well as driving while intoxicated and speeding charges.