Lake Ozark business owners express concerns over proposed transportation tax district

The Bagnell Dam Boulevard may be one of the busiest roads in Lake Ozark, but it may not be the most popular one to fix.

"Bagnell Dam Boulevard is only 25-percent of the roads in Lake Ozark," said Michael Sasseen, owner of America's Swimming Pool Company in Lake Ozark. "We've got so many roads in poor condition right now that we've got to fund."

Business leaders met with the city last night to talk over a proposed sales tax district. The one-percent tax would repave the Strip for the first time in 30 years.

Rick Hasty, who's retired in Lake Ozark, thinks the formation of a TDD is the way to get the roads repaired, comparing it to a similar road district just off the Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

"Why are these roads down HH so nice and we can't get the rest of them done? It's because they have an improvement district," Hasty said.

The city estimates paving the Boulevard would cost about $3 million.

It's money the city doesn't have without a tax.

"If we can get the business owners to understand it, leaders of the community to take responsibility, and can benefit a lot of different ways, that's the start," Hasty said.

Sasseen would rather see the city pass a use tax to collect the money consumers already pay when shopping online, then, go for a property tax increase to get all of the roads in the city repaired - not just the Strip.

"These roads are important to us," Sasseen said. "I don't want my kids in 20 years to have the same issues."

The mayor says the city will continue to discuss this at the next board meeting.

