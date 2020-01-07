Lake Ozark lawmaker wants to open Osage River, Lake of the Ozarks to riverboat casino opportunity

An Ozarks lawmaker has filed a Joint Resolution that would allow a riverboat casino on the Osage River.

"I think we've really been biased against, both economically and geography wise. I think it's just important that we be allowed to have the same rights other places in Missouri have," said Rep. Rocky Miller, R-Lake Ozark.

But, does that include the Lake of the Ozarks, which was formed by damming the Osage River in the 1930s?

"According to the Coast Guard and the Federal Government, it does," Miller said.

In 2008, voters put a cap on how many riverboat casinos would be allowed in the state.

The last casino - the 13th - sits in Cape Girardeau.

"This does not expand gaming in the state of Missouri," Miller noted. "This only allows for an additional place to put one if one of the existing 13 goes defunct."

This isn't the first time there's been a push for a casino to be allowed on an Ozarks waterway.

In 2004, voters considered a riverboat casino on Lake Taneycomo in Rockaway Beach. They rejected it.

Miller filed this as a House Joint Resolution, not a bill. It doesn't need the Governor's signature to become law. Instead, it has to pass in the House and Senate, and then go to a statewide vote.

Miller also believes the process of filing the legislation instead of using a petition to get a vote is a better way to do it.

"You and I don't get a chance to have any input into what that wording is when it's an initiative petition," Miller said. "This process will allow public hearings. This will allow public input. This will be well thought out."

The Joint Resolution has not been assigned to a committee or scheduled for a hearing as of January 7, 2020.