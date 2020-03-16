Lake Regional Health System enacts new emergency room entrance protocol

Lake Regional Health System is working to make sure everyone stays safe.

In the middle of a pandemic, safety is critical.

"We feel like an abundance of caution at this time is very warranted," said Dane Henry, CEO.

No longer will Emergency Room patients go through the middle revolving door. They now each have a designated entrance into a negative pressure room, where outside air doesn't get in. Inside that room, patients and visitors are asked about if they've had any symptoms, if they've traveled out of state or the country, and then they have their temperature taken.

Henry says there have been a number of patients who have come in with symptoms similar to COVID-19. They have not tested any of those patients.

A lot of those symptoms are similar to the seasonal flu, but if you have difficulty breathing, chest pains, a dry cough, or bluish lips or face, you're asked to call your doctor.

"If they're not sick enough to be hospitalized, it's a good idea to talk with their doctor, if their doctor feels they need anything in addition to that, they may refer them to the health department for further testing, or may be able to answer questions," said Trevor Schuneman, Physician Assistant. "At this time what we don't want to do is exposing other people to their symptoms, or get exposed to other infections that they might pick up while waiting in the waiting room, ER, things like that."

The hospital says these procedures could be in place for potentially six to eight weeks.