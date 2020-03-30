Lake Regional Health System opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Doctors and nurses at Lake Regional Hospital have moved out of the exam room and across the highway to test people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"We can see about 30 to 40 patients a day, currently," said Mike Dow, Director of Ancillary Services with Lake Regional Health System.

Lake Regional started testing patients at the mobile site in Osage Beach on Thursday, to make sure the process was safe and convenient for those who needed to be tested.

It's not open to everyone just yet.

"The first thing they'll need to do is have a conversation with their provider," Dow said.

From there, your doctor will order a test and set up an appointment at the testing site.

"We have a supply that we want to make sure we have available for the hospital, and we have upwards of 300 tests currently. Our resupply is not guaranteed though," Dow said.

The drive through process after getting a doctor's order is simple, taking less than five minutes.

The patient pulls up to the entrance tent and is given a mask to protect them and those taking their test. They drive up to the nurses and doctors, who then swab the inside of their nose.

That test is then sent off to a lab in Columbia.

"The reference lab that we are sending these specimens to is guaranteeing results in 24 hours," Dow said. "They will let us know should that time frame change, but that's currently where we're at, and I don't have any suspicions that'll change in the next couple of weeks."

If you're feeling sick, but do not have a primary care doctor, the hospital has set up a nurse call line, and can set you up with a virtual appointment to determine whether or not you should be tested for COVID-19.

The number is 573-348-7419.

For more info, Click HERE.