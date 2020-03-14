Lake Regional Health System sets new restrictions, to screen hospital visitors

Lake Regional Health System has set new visitor restrictions and will now screen hospital visitors to help limit the spread of Coronavirus.

The following changes are effective as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

-Patients’ visitors will be limited to two healthy adults (18 years or older).

-All visitors must enter through the hospital’s Emergency Department entrance, where they will be screened for fever, symptoms and travel history.

“We are deeply committed to providing the best care for our community,” said Dane W. Henry, CEO of Lake Regional Health System. “We are taking this precautionary measure recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure we are doing all we can to protect the health of our patients and employees.”

According to Lake Regional Health System, the changes come as part of the hospital’s preparedness plan to ensure patients can safely avoid exposure to respiratory illnesses.

The hospital has erected a temporary tent outside its Emergency Department to screen for symptoms of the flu and COVID-19.

"When you call, tell them about your symptoms and your travel history,” said Henry. “This will help your doctor take care of you while protecting others from the spread of illness.”

Henry stressed that the tent is a preparedness step for the hospital, but it is not a testing center for COVID-19.

Additionally, visitors are encouraged not to visit the hospital if they:

-Have one or more of the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath

-Have traveled to a region affected by COVID-19

-Have encountered a person who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days

For complete visitor guidelines, click here.