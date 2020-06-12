Lake Springfield Park closes Friday after maintenance shop fire

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Lake Springfield Park is closed Friday following an afternoon fire in the park’s maintenance shop.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but the cause has not been determined.

The fire caused extensive damage to the maintenance shop’s offices, garage and roof, and various vehicles, machinery and supplies inside. Despite housing the park’s mowing machinery, gasoline and gas cans were stored outside and away from the building and were unaffected by the fire.

Damage was limited to this building, which sits on the top of a hill in an authorized access-only area of the park. Lake Springfield Boathouse was not impacted.

Fire Departments from Springfield, Battlefield, Logan-Rogersville, Ozark and Nixa responded to the scene, along with EMS and Park Rangers.

“We are incredibly relieved that no one was hurt in the fire, and we’re thankful for the speedy response and amazing coordination of all five fire departments, who worked together to put out the flames and help keep park patrons at a safe distance,” said Bob Belote, Director of Parks.

The park remains closed through the rest of the Friday, but is expected to reopen for regular hours and rentals Saturday. The road to the maintenance shop is closed and park patrons must stay far away from the damage.