Lake of the Ozarks-area health departments stand behind limited COVID-19 exposure info

Camden County stands behind the way it releases information about COVID-19. The health department there does not give out specific locations where people might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Some health departments do release those details, and some don't.

The state does not require that counties list by name places of possible exposure to COVID-19. Some businesses, especially in a tourist town, say they are okay with that, although some customers say more transparency might do more good.

Scuttlebutts is a place where everybody knows your name. Phil Widdowson is a regular.

"I know the risk. Eeverybody needs to be aware that it's here; it's not going anywhere," Widdowson said.

He's one that says everyone should assume the risk when they step inside, but he would like to hear more specifics from the Camden County Health Department on where people might have come into contact with a COVID positive patient.

"That takes care of the communication problem that you have-- knowing who has been sick and who hasn't been sick," he said.

But Widdowson also says he can see how too many specifics might do more harm than good for the local economy, especially since health experts say the risk of getting the coronavirus from an infected person at the same business is low.

Many lake area businesses in Camden and Miller counties make almost all their money in five short months.

"Yes, we should be informed that it is here at the lake, but I think the businesses have the right to remain anonymous," said Patrick Cochran, co-owner at Scuttlebutts Bar and Grill. He says he has seen first hand how costly this virus can be.

"We had somebody broadcast us on social media saying that there were two cases out of our bar when this first happened. That was completely untrue, but it still cost us business in the long run," Cochran said.

Each county can choose for itself what to release. Camden County stands behind their method. The health administrator would not go on camera, but says if you say restaurant 'A' had a case, then everyone goes to restaurant 'B,' thus creating a bigger crowd there, and making it more difficult to socially distance.

"You got to be careful that you don't put any of our little businesses out of our community because you are only killing what we are working for down here," Cochran said.

He can see both sides, but it's a balance between being an open book-- and having to close your books altogether.

"For a little business like this, it could put you under, so I don't believe it's necessary."

The Camden County Health Department says numbers could go up because they are offering more free testing. They are in their third week of free tests, and it will continue through December.