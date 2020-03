As of 10:00 Monday, March 23, 2020, the collection of tolls on the Lake of the Ozarks Community Toll Bridge has temporarily paused.

According to a news release, the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge Transportation Development District (LOCB TDD) had received consent from the bondholders to not collect tolls to those who use the bridge.

The $43 million bridge has connected the east and west side of the lake since 1998.