Lake of the Ozarks' TCLA director announces retirement

Jim Divincen, the Administrator of the Tri County Lodging Association, announced his retirement Wednesday during the organizations board meeting.

Divincen has worked for the TCLA for 27 years.

"It's truly been an honor and a privilege to promote and advertise the Lake of the Ozarks for the past twenty-seven years," Divincen said. "I've been so thankful and blessed to be able to work with such an outstanding Board of Directors, staff and business community through the years. I wish the current TCLA Board of Directors the utmost of future successes in promoting the Lake of the Ozarks to benefit all Lake-area businesses."

Divincen's retirement comes after public scrutiny of the TCLA board and it's push for voters to approve a lodging tax increase in Camden, Miller, and Morgan Counties in 2019. That lodging tax increase would have been used to build a tournament soccer complex in Osage Beach.

Some lodge owners had accused the TCLA of illegal practices, and the Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty had called on the TCLA to hold a special election for it's board.

Hasty also asked Camden Prosecutor Heather Miller to investigate the TCLA’s operations and allegations from the public. She recused herself and handed it to the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

The Attorney General's Office said it found no evidence of illegal activity. The State Auditor's Office said the investigation was out of its jurisdiction unless there was a petition from each county that contributes to TCLA.

In a news release, Sue Westenhaver, chair of the TCLA, commented that Divincen's leadership has been key to the development and continued growth of the Lake of the Ozarks area.

"Thanks to Jim's dedication and hard work on behalf of TCLA, he successfully brought in more than $3.5 million in cooperative marketing funds from the Missouri Division of Tourism to be used to advertise and market the Lake as a family vacation destination," Westernhaver said.

"In large part, it's because of Jim that the Lake of the Ozarks was named the 'Best Recreational Lake in the Nation' by readers of USA TODAY," Westenhaver adds. "We will certainly miss Jim and we wish him good health and happiness as he enters into this new phase of his life."

There has not been a replacement named for Divincen.