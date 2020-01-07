Lake of the Ozarks man unhappy with state's medical marijuana cultivation license selection process

Building a medical marijuana cultivation center isn't an easy or cheap task.

"We'd slated $3.4 million to do this project," said Tracey Smith.

Smith says he and his family, who live at the Lake of the Ozarks, has spent $1.6 million, upgrading a building on Sherman Ridge Road in Laurie that has sat vacant since 2013.

They've put in five acres of fence and gates, installed other security doors and bulletproof glass at the front desk, and even cleared space to add on the cultivation center.

Smith calls Laurie a "diamond in the rough" location.

"This area is prime, perfect," Smith said. "Community need, etc. the location, the power source, water, everything is really good, centrally located."

Despite all of that work and money, Smith and his family were denied one of the 60 cultivation licenses. They scored 325 points lower than the highest ranked application, despite his family being local and having successful operations in neighboring Oklahoma.

"That's what so upsetting," Smith noted. "We aren't even in the top five, top ten. We're so far down the list, we're like way down below mid way."

The state used a third party to review the applications and score them, awarding the minimum 60 cultivation licenses the constitution requires for medical marijuana.

Smith says several licenses went to the same groups, and says with his experience in Oklahoma tells him 60 won't be enough to meet the demand in the Show-Me State.

"If you allow the market to bear and you're able to service the individuals that need the product, quite frankly it's going to keep prices down, it's going to provide to individuals that need it, and the demand is going to go," Smith added.

Smith plans to appeal the decision on the cultivation license. His family is also awaiting decision on whether or not they will be awarded a medical marijuana manufacturing license. That license would allow them to make different products such as edibles.

Smith said he's not keeping his hopes up.